BIGG BOSS 11: CONFIRMED! Shilpa Shinde becomes the WINNER of the show

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has entertained viewers with a lot of drama and bit of grilling sessions with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.Show started on 1October with 19 contestants but 4 of them acted as ‘Padosi’ in the Bigg Boss 11. Makers brought talented and big names like Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Sapna Chaudhary.Now as we have reached grand finale, it can be said that it was one hell of an entertaining season of Bigg Boss 11 and the winner of Bigg Boss 11 is Shilpa Shinde.Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan handed over the trophy to Shilpa Shinde. It was although quite obvious that Shilpa will win the show by looking at the huge amount of love and support she got from her fans.Yes Shilpians! Shilpa Shinde has finally become the winner of Bigg Boss 11. Well as we told you earlier that Shilpa Shinde received highest votes and was leading from a huge margin, so that has come true and as called by other housemates, ‘Shilpa Maa’ has won the show with Prize money of 44 lakhs.Shilpa Shinde’s journey has been fantastic in the Bigg Boss house. She entered the show with Vikas Gupta and had numerous massive fights with him due to his fallout with Vikas related to ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’.But later on she became friends with him and Oh man! How much audience liked it we can’t tell you! They named Shilpa and Vikas as ‘ShiKas’.During Shilpa’s journey in the house, her fans also created history by tweeting one million tweets for her.Congratulations to Shilpa Shinde for winning Bigg Boss 11.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.