BIGG BOSS 11: CONFIRMED! Meet the TWO WILD CARD contestants

The wild card contestant Dhinchak Pooja couldn’t create headlines and got evicted soon. As per the latest buzz, we will get to see two hot bombshells in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 as wild card contestant.
Bollywood actress Zoya Afroz, who started her career as child actor in hit film, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. She was recently seen in Bollywood film, ‘Sweetie Desai weds NRI’. Check out some of her pictures:
Another wild card contestant is UK based model, Natalia Kayy. She has also modeled for some Indian brands and has good connection in glamour industry. She is actually sight to sore eyes. Natalia confirmed her entry with this post:
We just hope that Zoya Afroz and Natalia Kayy don’t come out to mute contestant like Lucinda Nicholas.
This week 5 contestants are nominated and they are Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Benafsha Soonawalla , Priyank Sharma or Sabyasachi Satpathy.
Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.