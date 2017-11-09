 BIGG BOSS 11: CONFIRMED! Meet the TWO WILD CARD contestants
BIGG BOSS 11: CONFIRMED! Meet the TWO WILD CARD contestants

Get ready to see two gorgeous divas in Bigg Boss 11.

By: || Updated: 09 Nov 2017 11:49 AM
Bigg Boss 11 wild card entries Zoya Afroz and Natalia Kayy

New Delhi: The makers of Bigg Boss 11 made their best efforts to create some controversy by getting in TV actor Parth Samthaan, ex-boyfriend of Vikas Gupta in the show. But they failed as Parth refused the proposal because he didn’t wanted to dwell in his past again.

The wild card contestant Dhinchak Pooja couldn’t create headlines and got evicted soon. As per the latest buzz, we will get to see two hot bombshells in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 as wild card contestant.

Bollywood actress Zoya Afroz, who started her career as child actor in hit film, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. She was recently seen in Bollywood film, ‘Sweetie Desai weds NRI’. Check out some of her pictures:








Take me back to Paris!

A post shared by Zoya Afroz (@zoyaafroz) on






#nohashtags Photographer - @mayurnarangikar MUA - @salman.khan.786


A post shared by Zoya Afroz (@zoyaafroz) on










Beach time ! #summer #hot #sexy #beach #lookoftheday #instapic #instagood #curls #besthair

A post shared by Zoya Afroz (@zoyaafroz) on




Another wild card contestant is UK based model, Natalia Kayy. She has also modeled for some Indian brands and has good connection in glamour industry. She is actually sight to sore eyes. Natalia confirmed her entry with this post:

Nat 1

Nat 2

Nat 3

Nat 4

nat 5

We just hope that Zoya Afroz and Natalia Kayy don’t come out to mute contestant like Lucinda Nicholas.

This week 5 contestants are nominated and they are Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Benafsha Soonawalla , Priyank Sharma or Sabyasachi Satpathy.

Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.

