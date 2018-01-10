BIGG BOSS 11: CONFIRMED! Akash Dadlani is ELIMINATED in MID WEEK EVICTION



: Here is another shocker for the ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. As we all know that evicted contestant Arshi Khan is in the Bigg Boss house for a task.We told you earlier about voting trends revealing that Shilpa Shinde was on top again by a big margin. But it was Akash Dadlani who has got the lowest votes.Now it is confirmed that Akash Dadlani has got evicted from the Bigg Boss 11 house. Show has its Top 4 contestants now, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma.Twitter handle Khabri confirmed the news:Akash Dadlani entered the show as ‘commoner’ and got into many fights with many contestants. In the first week, he got into massive fight with Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma. Former contestant got evicted then but came back in the show after few weeks.Akash Dadlani was one of the most entertaining contestants at the start but by the end of the his journey, he became an irritating person for the housemates.Are you happy with Akash Dadlani’s eviction?Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.