Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan calls Shilpa Shinde a 'bad mother'?

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is home to unending drama. Former best friends Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan have now turned into sworn enemies. An indefinite cold war has started between the two.In a recently released promo, the two can be seen exchanging barbs, again, in which Arshi Khan even went on to call Shilpa a slur on the name of mothers. She said to Shilpa "Maa ke naam pe kalank hai".It all started when the two 'archrivals' were in the kitchen together and Puneesh started the topic of children. Hinting at Arshi, Shilpa then said that it would be better if they did not bring children to the house as there are wild people residing inside the house. Arshi exactly understood her hint and how could she stay silent. She immediately retorted back hinting at shilpa saying that "some would starve the children and would torture them to an extent that they could go insane, ". Arshi once triggered, does not easily stop. She continued her rantings, "some people here are a blot on the name of mothers, so it is better not to send kids here".She then pointed towards Akash and said that a step mother swallowed her own son.Shilpa however acts maturely and stops replying back after instigating her. Check the video.