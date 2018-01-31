Bigg Boss 11 CELEBRITY contestant Hiten Tejwani ready with his NEW FILM

: Hiten Tejwani is back after spending a long romantic vacation with his wife Gauri Pradhan.The TV and film actor who has earned a lot of love and admiration for his gentlemanly behaviour in Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, is reportedly all set to appear in a new film.According to a report in Tellybuzz , Hiten has revealed that he is going to make appearance in the digital space this time. It is reported that the film's shoot has already been done and it is now in the "post-production stage" and that this "thriller" film will be ready in fifteen days.Hiten has also posted some pictures of his shoot on his Instagram account.Hiten who is an acclaimed actor has already starred in superhit soaps like Pavitra Rishta, Kkutumb, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasauti Zindagii Kay and Savdhan India.The journey inside the house of Bigg Boss 11 has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride for the contestants. It has been marked with intermittent highs, lows, controversies and spats. Intentionally or unintentionally every contestant got into some or other dispute, but one contestant who went in clean and came out clean is Hiten Tejwani. He earned all the love and respect of the fans for being his genuine self throughout his journey.Hiten Tejwani needs no introduction in the world of acting and we hope that his latest venture in this digital film turns successful.