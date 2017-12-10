BIGG BOSS 11: Hiten Tejwani picks Arshi Khan for marriage?



New Delhi: This Weekend ka Vaar in Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is going to be gut-busting as the super fun gang of Fukrey Returns is going to enter the house.Now all those who are Fukrey fans can guess how fun-filled the night is going to be for the inmates.From the Fukrey gang, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma and Rich Chadha visit the house guised as reporters and they have some really chucklesome questions for the housemates.In a recently released promo, the guests launch a tricky question at Hiten Tejwani. They ask Hiten who would he kill, hook up with and marry out of Hina, Arshi and Shilpa. Hiten picks Arshi for marriage and Arshi's reaction is worth-seeing.Check the footage here.In an unseen footage that we came across, Hiten can be seen picking Shilpa for a hook-up, for killing he picks Hina and for marriage he picks Arshi. He said in a playful way although I will not, but just for the answer I will marry Arshi. The entire house unanimously bursts into a hoot.This is not the first time Hiten has made us chuckle with his playfulness.The reporters ask Hina who would she pick between Priyank and Luv.They ask Luv whether he just likes Hina or does he love her, to which Luv says that he loves Hina as a friend.