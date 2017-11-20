 BIGG BOSS 11: Celebrity contestant HINA KHAN nominated
Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan team up; Hina Khan gets nominated for eviction.

By: || Updated: 20 Nov 2017 06:52 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan nominated . (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Celebrity contestant Hina Khan is reportedly the first contestant to get nominated this week.

 




 In a teaser released by Colors, Vikas Gupta is seen plotting with Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan. The trio decides to save each other from nominations this week. This clearly indicates that they will nominate Hina Khan with mutual consent.

Unaware of the three's teaming, Hina Khan walks up to them and smugly says that she will save herself. Later on realizing that the three have already teamed up against her, she was infuriated and says that she doesn't understand this 'groupism'.

Watch this interesting video of the three teaming up here; also see Vikas and Arshi taking a dig at an irked Hina Khan. 

 



