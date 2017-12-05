BIGG BOSS 11 CAPTAINCY TASK: Who will be the NEW CAPTAIN of the house?



Gharwalon ko mila iss hafte ka captaincy task! Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/xZV9DL2M1x

The #BB11 housemates seem to enjoy the BB Daycare task! Be a part of their fun tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/WkY2eGsYnF



: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 changed its routine of the week, as all the ardent fans of Bigg Boss are well aware that after Bigg Boss nominations comes the luxury budget task.As we told you exclusively, this week, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have been nominated. In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss introduced a captaincy task in the house.According to the task, every housemate in the house will be the contender of Captaincy. Garden area of Bigg Boss house has been converted into BB Daycare and every housemate will have doll with their names and respective prams.Housemates will act as babysitters and they will have to take care of their respective dolls and their prams.Every time buzzer is played, housemates will have to park the pram in the parking lot. But the twist is that only one pram can be parked at a time. The housemate who doesn’t get parking for its pram will be out of the game.Check out these sneak peak videos of Bigg Boss 11:Vikas Gupta being the mastermind of the many tasks seems to be very calculative in this captaincy task too. He doesn’t want Priyank Sharma or Akash Dadlani to be the captain of the house.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.