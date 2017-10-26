 BIGG BOSS 11: CAN'T KEEP CALM! Priyank Sharma is in BIGG BOSS HOUSE now
BIGG BOSS 11: CAN'T KEEP CALM! Priyank Sharma is in BIGG BOSS HOUSE now

The moment you all have been waiting for, is here. Priyank Sharma is back in Bigg Boss house

By: || Updated: 26 Oct 2017 11:26 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma is Back

New Delhi: All the fans of  Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and Priyank Sharma, finally that moment has arrived. Yes! Most popular contestant Priyank Sharma has entered the Bigg Boss house again. Yesterday we told you that Priyank will enter the house on Thursday and that moment is here.

As per reports, everyone was happy to see Priyank Sharma coming back in the house. Obviously, Vikas Gupta was more than happy as he was feeling guilty when Priyank was thrown out of the house.

But guess what? There were some contestants who didn’t like this and went mad.It was none other than, rapper Akash Dadlani. As per news in Bollywoodlife.com, “Akash is NOT happy with his attacker’s re-entry.A little birdie also tells us that ‘Akash is not happy’ is only a polite way to put it. We hear that he has gone berserk and has been shouting and throwing pillows all over. He is pissed off with the makers and has been questioning the way they function. Then another member of the Bigg Boss fraternity who is not happy with Priyank’s comeback is Puneesh Sharma.”

Also check out this picture tweeted by Twitter handle The Khabri:

Bigg Boss Priyankkkk















I am classic man , yeah babe I am classic man #dimpleboy

A post shared by priyank Sharma (@priancsharma) on















Well, this was bound to happen, isn’t it Priyank fans?

But we just can’t wait to see the episode.

Also, this weekend we may see double eviction, which means two contestants can get eliminated this weekend. This week’s nominated contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

