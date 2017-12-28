 BIGG BOSS 11: Can you guess who WON the ‘LUXURY BUDGET TASK’?
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Can you guess who WON the ‘LUXURY BUDGET TASK’?

BIGG BOSS 11: Can you guess who WON the ‘LUXURY BUDGET TASK’?

Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task has a winner?

Updated: 28 Dec 2017 12:03 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Can you guess who WON the ‘LUXURY BUDGET TASK’?

Bigg Boss 11 contestants

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 was high on emotions and drama in the latest episode. Vikas Gupta’s mother disagreed with the other housemates and was also bit partial with Vikas’ performance.

On the other side, Akash Dadlani’s mom got very upset when Vikas’s mother said, ‘Voh hai bhi to galat na’. Akash’s mother then made it very clear that she loves her son and won’t even hear a single thing about him.

After all the chaos and fights, we thought that ‘padosis’ will reach a conclusion and find a winner but it didn’t happen so. Latest update in the Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task is that task has been cancelled.

As per news in Khabri, “Family task has been cancelled and no one has been declared winner as Family members of HMs could not reach any mutual decision due to endless arguements and Differences!”



















The first competition was cooking and Shilpa Shinde won in that whereas, Hina Khan won the comedy competition. But family members failed to announce winner of ‘Ignoring’ competition.

This week, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi have been nominated, who you think should get evicted?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
