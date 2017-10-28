BIGG BOSS 11: BREAKING! This contestant has got ELIMINATED







: The ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are waiting to see Salman Khan on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. But the main the point to be seen today will be, who Salman will grill.As we told you earlier that Gauahar Khan today entered the Bigg Boss house and gave a task to the contestants. The contestant who convinces Gauahar get the briefcase which has special power. The contestant who was successful in convincing Gauahar Khan was Akash Dadlani.Now, as we told you from the start that one of the contestant will get eliminated from the show today. The contestants who got safe are, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Sapna Choudhary.On the other hand, Benafsha Soonawalla, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Jyoti Kumari were in the danger zone. Out of these three, Jyoti has got eliminated from the show.As per the chatter on social media, Jyoti has got evicted from Bigg Boss 11. We are sure that Vikas Gupta will miss him as they both became good friends in the show.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.