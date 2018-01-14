 BIGG BOSS 11: BREAKING NEWS! Vikas Gupta EVICTED from the show
Meet the TOP 2 finalist of the show!

By: || Updated: 14 Jan 2018 04:59 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta,Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma

New Delhi: D-Day for the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is finally here. After few hours we will get the winner of Bigg Boss 11. But before that, keep reading this space for all the breaking news.

As we told you that Puneesh Sharma  was the one who got the least number of votes and he was evicted from the house 8 hours ago. So after Puneesh Sharma, another contestant has got evicted from the show.

Mastermind, Vikas Gupta for whom many TV celebs like Manveer Gurjar, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, and Prince Narula were rooting to be winner, has now got evicted from the Bigg Boss 11.

It is a bad news for many Vikas Gupta fans who tried their best to make him winner. Now with this update, Bigg Boss 11 has got its Top 2 finalists, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.

So, one side is ‘Bhabhi ji’ Shilpa Shinde and other side is ‘Bahu’ Hina Khan.

Who you think will take Bigg Boss 11 title home?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
