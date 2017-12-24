BIGG BOSS 11: Bollywood singer Mika Singh turns up as Santa Claus



.@MikaSingh ke Santa bann kar aane se bana #BB11 ke ghar ka Christmas dhamakedaar! Catch all the drama tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/iQL61QqAmu

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 24, 2017

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 contestants are totally in Christmas fervour.To add to the fun, the makers of the show send Santa Claus in the house. This Santa is none other than popular singer Mika Singh.Housemates rejoice as the Santa enters in the house hiding his face and singing Jingle Bells. Finally Vikas recognises that it is "Mika Paji" as Santa.Mika gifts some almonds to Hina Khan so that she can start using her wits.He has some songs and asks housemates to dedicate those to each other.Luv dedicates "Koi Hero Yahan" to Vikas Gupta. Puneesh dedicates "Laila teri le legi" to Shilpa Shinde. When Vikas is asked he dedicates "dost dost na raha" to Hina Khan for no longer being friends with Priyank. Hina ofcourse doesn't like this and rubbishes the allegations as she thinks it was Priyank who broke the ties.Who do you dedicate these songs to? Reply in the comments.