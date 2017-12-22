Bigg Boss 11: Bigg Boss SLAMS Shilpa Shinde , Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma



The captaincy task is announced! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out who will win it! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/4jQ5wTueNW

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 22, 2017



#Exclusive : #TheKhabari2



Shilpa, Luv & Priyank left the task together with Mutual Consent (aapsi sahmeti)

Big Boss spoke up with anger, You all do not do any tasks properly #BiggBoss11 #BB11 pic.twitter.com/cVQaZvq0Oc



— The Khabari (@TheKhabari2) December 22, 2017



New Delhi: This week's captaincy task of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is all about endurance and patience.The four contenders of captaincy are Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan, as they emerged winners in the BB poultry farm task. In the task the four are required to step up on a giant photo frame installed in the garden area. Those who are not the contenders have to act like the opposition team and make these four lose their balance and step down the frame.If the rumours are true Luv Priyank and Shilpa step out of the frame with mutual consent without the instigation from the oposition team. Hina doesn't step down and is thus the winner of the task .However what happened in the end is quite shocking. As the three step down and Hina becomes the winner, Bigg Boss speaks up with anger. He reprimands the three contestants. He says to the three " you all do not do any task properly".However, if this step will be counted as valid , then Hina Khan will be the new captain. The Khabari 2 also tweeted that Hina Khan is the new captain of the house.