BIGG BOSS 11: BIG TWIST in EVICTIONS this week



As HMs were having bags of another Hm, Bags were constatly Iterchanged from one contestant to anotherO. As we can see in Pics Puneesh's bang was Held by Luv, Vikas and Then Shilpa Shinde. pic.twitter.com/P7SfxvAu0W



— The Reality Shows (@TheRealityShows) January 2, 2018



: Here is some good news for the ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. We all know that Nominations in this week were more than shocking. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta have been nominated this.Evictions would be in interesting this week, only if they happen. Confused?Well, as per our source, this week’s nominations are fake, so no one is going to get evicted. Not just this, voting lines for this week is closed. But the contestants in Bigg Boss 11 are not aware of it, they still have the fear of eviction.So, isn’t this a happy news?Well, we are now excited for next twist that will come out ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.Currently, contestants are playing for ‘Ticket To Finale’ and it will interesting to see who out 6 contestants, goes to finals directly.On a related note, now only 6 contestants are left in the Bigg Boss house, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.