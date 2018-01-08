 BIGG BOSS 11: BIG TWIST ! This EVICTED contestant to make a WILD CARD ENTRY ?
Rumours are running rife that Arshi Khan who had an unexpected eviction from the show, is going to make a comeback soon.

New Delhi: The makers of Colors TV reality show BIgg Boss 11 very well know how to up the ante in the show.

Now that the season is approaching towards its finale and only a handful of contestants are left, there is lesser drama in the show. However, contestants like Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan did engage in conflicts a couple of times, they could not makeup up for the steep decline in the entertainment quotient of the show, especially after the eviction of contestants like Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan.

Rumours about wild card entry of ex-contestant Arshi Khan are going strong.







Arshi Khan's arrival will be shown in tomorrow's i.e Tuesday's episode. It is being reported that Arshi Khan is expected to stay inside the house till the tenth of this month.

However it is not clear whether she will stay in a secret room or enter as a padosi like Bandagi did.

This is reportedly the makers' final twist in the show.

Arshi Khan was one of the most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss. From flirting with married contestant Hiten Tejwani , to pulling of stunts with Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan's antics kept the entertainment quotient of the show at a good height.

Let us wait and watch whether this update proves to be true or turns out to be another hoax.

