BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Bhaad me jaye show’ says Akash Dadlani

: Twists and turns are an important part of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. Earlier we told you that this week nominations took a u-turn and out of 8, 7 contestants got nominated.The reason is that except Hina Khan, everyone was discussing about nominations. Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma are nominated for this week.Now, remember last week’s luxury budget task was won by Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Arshi Khan. All was good and contestants would have got the budget only if Akash followed the rules.As per the video, Hina read Bigg Boss’ message that, “Is beete hafte mein Akash kabhi bhi apni man-marzi se sote paaye gaye hain. Baar baar jaan-boojh kar apni marzi se yeh galti kar Akash ne sirf is ghar ke niyamo ka hi nahi balki show ka bhi baar baar niraadar kiya hai.”After this, Akash freaked out on Bigg Boss for giving him punishment of living ‘satvik’ life in the house.Check out this video:Well, Akash be ready on this weekend to get the award of ‘Villain of the house’. Do you think that it is high time for Akash Dadlani to mend his ways?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.