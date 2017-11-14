 Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla's Dance video goes VIRAL
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla's Dance video goes VIRAL

Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla's Dance video goes VIRAL

Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla's dance video in which she is showing her sexy moves, goes viral on social media

By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 11:10 AM
Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla's Dance video goes VIRAL

Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawala/Image- YouTube

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla is making headlines, not for the game but her dance video which is breaking the Internet.

A dance video in which Benafsha is showing her sexy moves, is going viral on social media. This video is of BITS Pilani campus, Goa where Benafsha participated in a cultural program.

Benafsha had won Miss Waves 2014 through her energetic and bold moves. Her energy is amazing in the video.

Check it out here:



On the other hand, In order to save her friend and co-contestant Priyank Sharma, Benafsha has nominated herself for two weeks apart from this nomination week.

Stay tuned with us for Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: Priyank shaves off his head for this reason

trending now

INDIA
In less than 24 hours, 2 rape cases reported from 2 different ...
VIDEO
Golmaal Again: Film crosses Rs 300 crore mark
INDIA
Study: Going vegetarian reduces risk of heart failure by 42%!