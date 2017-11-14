Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla's Dance video goes VIRAL

A dance video in which Benafsha is showing her sexy moves, is going viral on social media. This video is of BITS Pilani campus, Goa where Benafsha participated in a cultural program.
Benafsha had won Miss Waves 2014 through her energetic and bold moves. Her energy is amazing in the video.
Check it out here:
On the other hand, In order to save her friend and co-contestant Priyank Sharma, Benafsha has nominated herself for two weeks apart from this nomination week.
Stay tuned with us for Bigg Boss news and updates.