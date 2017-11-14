Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla's Dance video goes VIRAL

Bigg Boss season 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla is making headlines, not for the game but her dance video which is breaking the Internet.A dance video in which Benafsha is showing her sexy moves, is going viral on social media. This video is of BITS Pilani campus, Goa where Benafsha participated in a cultural program.Benafsha had won Miss Waves 2014 through her energetic and bold moves. Her energy is amazing in the video.Check it out here:On the other hand, In order to save her friend and co-contestant Priyank Sharma, Benafsha has nominated herself for two weeks apart from this nomination week.Stay tuned with us for Bigg Boss news and updates.