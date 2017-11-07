BIGG BOSS 11: Benafsha Soonawalla gets VIOLENT with Akash Dadlani, Will she get EVICTED?



Too much fight tomorrow

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 everyday takes a new turn and is more interesting than ‘Saas-Bahu’ daily soaps. Well this season is definitely one of the most interesting and entertaining.Earlier we told you that this week 5 contestants have been nominated and they are, Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Benafsha Soonawalla , Priyank Sharma or Sabyasachi Satpathy. The start of the week has not been so well in the Bigg Boss 11 house.Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 contestants will get to see a major fight between Benafsha Soonawalla and Akash Dadlani. But what is to be seen is that Benafsha got so furious in the fight that she got physical with Akash Dadalni and pulled his hair.Check out this latest promo of Bigg Boss 11:Puneesh Sharma and Priyank Sharma will also have a major showdown during this fight. It goes to an extent that Puneesh broke into tears.In the first week, when Priyank got physical with Akash Dadlani, he was thrown out of the house. Now it will be interesting to see if Benafsha too gets the same treatment and goes out of Bigg Boss 11. But there are also chances that Bigg Boss can also give her a stern warning regarding this.What you think about this major fight between Benafsha Soonawalla and Akash Dadlani?Stay tune for all Bigg Boss news and updates.