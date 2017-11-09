BIGG BOSS 11: Benafsha Soonawalla gets HARSHLY PUNISHED for getting violent with Akash







A post shared by biggboss_11 (@big.boss_season11) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:37am PST





: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going really high on drama and fights and less of entertainment. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are very well aware about the massive fight between Bigg Boss 11 contestants Akash Dadlani and Benafsha Soonawalla.We also told you about the luxury budget task that got cancelled because of carelessness of housemates, leading to winning amount reduced to zero.Remember we told that Benafsha Soonawalla got physical in fight with Akash Dadlani and pulled his hair and she may get evicted. Well, she is not evicted but has got a very big punishment from Bigg Boss.As per news, Bigg Boss lashed out at Benafsha for getting violent with Akash Dadlani and directly nominated her for the next week. But punishment didn’t end there, she has also been sent to jail for doing this.We have to say that Akash Dadlani is no less, most of the times he gets crazy and starts saying nasty things about contestants. But it is good for Benafsha and her fans that she wasn’t thrown out of the house for getting physical as it happened with Priyank Sharma in the first week of Bigg Boss 11.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.