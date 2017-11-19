 BIGG BOSS 11: BENAFSHA SOONAWALLA gets EVICTED
Benafsha was in controversy over her closeness with co-contestant Priyank Sharma in the house.

By: || Updated: 19 Nov 2017 07:39 PM
Benafsha Soonawalla / Image:Instagram

New Delhi: It is the time for weekly eviction of contestants of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11.

According to sources, the contestant who will be leaving the house this week is celebrity contestant Benafsha Soonawalla.

Benafsha was in the headlines for her closeness with co-contestant Priyank Sharma. Although, Benafsha and Priyank said that they were just friends, other contestants did not think the same. Often the two were seen getting cozy. They created a buzz when Ben slept next to Priyank in one of the episodes. This irked many of the contestants too.

Benafsha who is an MTV VJ is in relationship with Varun Sood who is also a VJ. The growing proximity between Ben and Priyank had her boyfriend Varun disturbed for a while but he waited to clarify things with Benafsha directly rather than making his own notions.

Benafsha added a story on instagram, whic said "Karara Jawab Milega". Well, we're still guessing who it is for.

Benafsha's story on Instagram Benafsha's story on Instagram

Meanwhile, according to The Khabri, Benafsha has unfollowed boyfriend Varun Sood on social media. She also unfriended Rannvijay and Priyank Sharma.

 



 



However , we do not yet know what exactly is cooking. We are waiting for next statement by Benafsha herself. 

Benafsha was in danger zone with Sapna and Hina Khan. 

