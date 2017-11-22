 BIGG BOSS 11: “Benafasha was NOT my TYPE of girl” says Priyank Sharma
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma confesses something about Benafsha Soonawalla.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla

New Delhi: Just when viewers thought Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 will have one more couple in Priyank and Benafsha, latter got evicted last week. After coming out, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla called Priyank ‘brother’ and also said that whatever it was between them, was joke.

But Priyank, who is still in Bigg Boss house, has some different thoughts about Benafsha and his friendship with her. In an unseen video, Priyank is seen talking to Luv Tyagi, “Ben hot hai, but voh mere type ki ladki nai thi, pta nai kaise ho gya”

Later on in the video, he is heard saying, “Acha hua me aur ben physical nai huye, jabki chances ho jaate hain. Mujhe cheated feel nai hoga.”



Check out the video on Voot.

Seems like that Benafsha got to know the real Priyank Sharma after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss.

This week, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary and Priyank Sharma are nominated. There are high chances that Priyank Sharma will get evicted this week.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

