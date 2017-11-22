BIGG BOSS 11: “Benafasha was NOT my TYPE of girl” says Priyank Sharma

But Priyank, who is still in Bigg Boss house, has some different thoughts about Benafsha and his friendship with her. In an unseen video, Priyank is seen talking to Luv Tyagi, “Ben hot hai, but voh mere type ki ladki nai thi, pta nai kaise ho gya”
Later on in the video, he is heard saying, “Acha hua me aur ben physical nai huye, jabki chances ho jaate hain. Mujhe cheated feel nai hoga.”
Apparently ben is evicted.....

Seems like that Benafsha got to know the real Priyank Sharma after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss.
This week, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary and Priyank Sharma are nominated. There are high chances that Priyank Sharma will get evicted this week.
