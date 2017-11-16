BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra’s father HOSPITALISED; Contestant KICKED OUT of her real house

As per latest media reports, the house where Bandgi lives in Mumbai is no more hers to stay, as the landlord of the flat have decided to remove her from the house.
Not just this, Bandagi’s landlord informed her friend saying that Bigg Boss 11 contestant needs to find house as she is out of the house.
Bandagi kalra’s family too is in trouble as her father has been hospitalized. He is recovering from high blood pressure. It is being speculated that Bandagi and Puneesh’s intimate acts have upset Bandagi’s relatives. This has badly affected Bandagi’s father’s health.
Do u like this #couple ? In #bb11 #bigboss11 nd wht do u thinks is it #real or #fake #relationship b/w #puneeshsharma #bandagikalra
A post shared by Big Boss 😎 (@big_boss_khabari) on
We hope that Bandagi’s father gets well soon.
On a related note, currently in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, three contestants have been nominated and they are, Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawalla.
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.