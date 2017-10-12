BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra’s BOYFRIEND Dennis Nagpal to enter the show?



I wish too, they get eliminated



— Dennis Nagpal (@dennisnagpal) October 12, 2017









????????????????????????????Night vibes ???????????? #bandgikalra #biggboss11 #biggboss #bb11 #biggbossupdates #puneeshsharma #salmankhan #colorstv

A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalralovers) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:32am PDT













25.08.2017•••Finally the day have arrived when this little munchkin was born ❤️. I have known you for a little while now and I would say I am so lucky to have met a gem of a person like you , a person so pure & innocent at heart . To all the crazy amazing time we spent together til date is the best time of my life from Mumbai->Delhi , Delhi->Mumbai, Goa, India->Thailand->Singapore to every corner , every club every lounge every night every day has been the perfect with you . I thank god for the Bar stock exchange day today ???? !! I wish and want to see you on heights and achieve more than what you have thought of u understand ?? You are the best thing that happened to me HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️???? ok rest will tell you in person bye ????•



A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on







#lakmefashionweek2017 #celebrityclicks #meyou ????

A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:29am PDT





: Colors TV’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11 is doing pretty well as the show was in 2position on weekend episodes and otherwise it is at 11position in TRP charts. Well, that is all because of drama, fights and of course Salman Khan.Earlier in the day we told you that Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta became the first captain of the house. Now we have got other interesting news. We exclusively told you about the fake love of Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma.But, someone outside the house is still insecure and heartbroken with Bandagi and Puneesh’s fake love story. It is Bandagi Kalra’s real boyfriend Dennis Nagpal. Dennis is heartbroken after seeing Puneesh getting close to Bandagi.As per news in BOC, “Twitter users and well-wishers have been messaging Dennis about how Bandgi is creating love angle with Puneesh in order to survive in the game. All these have left Dennis upset and he is wishing to enter Bigg Boss 11 house to bring the reality in open.”Not just this, Dennis went on and tweeted to enter the show tagging Colors TV and Endemol. Later in one of the tweets, he also wished that Puneesh and Bandagi should get eliminated this week.Check out these tweets and pictures:Do you think Dennis should enter the show or should watch it carefully to know that his girlfriend is doing all this for game?This week 5 contestants have been nominated and they are, Hina Khan, Sshivani Durgah, Vikas Gupta, Sapna Choudhary and Jyoti Kumari.Who you think will get eliminated this week?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.