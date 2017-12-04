BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra OPENS UP about EX-BOYFRIEND Dennis Nagpal







: Controversial show will definitely have some controversy about the contestants in it. Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 had Bandagi Kalra’s eviction last week. After coming out of the show, Bandagi cleared the air about her relationship with Puneesh Sharma.In various interviews, Bandagi said, “Puneesh I miss you and I love you. I hope you won't break my promise. Play the game and win please'.Now while talking to Indian Express, Bandagi Kalra opened up Dennis Nagpal and said, “As for the boyfriend, I dumped him before the show and since I was away, he got the opportunity to speak whatever he felt like. And my landlord has not thrown me out, everyone in the society is actually excited to welcome me.”Bandagi’s eviction was a huge blow to Puneesh and latter got very emotional when Bandagi was going out of the house.This week Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have been nominated. Let’s see who get eliminated at the end.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.