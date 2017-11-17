BIGG BOSS 11: This 'LEAST DESERVING' contestant is the NEW CAPTAIN of the house

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is entertaining the audience from day 1. Then be it with drama, fights or Puneesh-Bandagi’s bold acts.In the end of the Bigg Boss luxury budget task, from ‘BB dino park rangers’ Bandagi Kalra was left and from ‘BB Dinos’ Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma were there. So, the next captaincy contenders were Luv Tyagi, Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma.Vikas Gupta was not one of the captaincy contenders because he walked out of the luxury budget task at the end.In the captaincy task, Puneesh, Bandagi and Luv will have to protect their respective water bowls. As per the sneak peak video, Akash Dadlani forcefully thrust himself on Puneesh and in the process Puneesh dropped the bowl which he had to hold on as per the task.So in the end, Bandagi survived with her water bowl and now she is the new captain of the house.Well, this means, Bandagi Kalra is save from next week’s nominations and will stay in the game for one more week.Do you think Bandagi will prove to be a fair and good captain?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.