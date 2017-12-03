BIGG BOSS 11: Puneesh Sharma bids an emotional goodbye to Bandagi Kalra

New Delhi: It's Weekend Ka Vaar and Bandagi Kalra is the contestant who has to leave the house of Bigg Boss.Bandagi Kalra was nominated with Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi. Bandagi's eviction cannot be called surprising as the predictions were oscillating between her and Luv Tygai. Luv was the most vulnerable contestant this time , but surprisingly he once again got lucky.After declaring Luv as safe , Salman gave some quality time to Puneesh and Bandagi. The suspense was still up. One of the two had to go. Salman aslo showed them a small video of their moments in the house. Watching their love grow with time, the two could not hold back their tears.When Bandagi's name was announced, it was a setback for Puneesh.Puneesh and Bandagi were playing with Shilpa Shinde, but they became the target of other inmates because of Puneesh short-temperedness. The two were kind of cornered by a majority of contestants in the last week.Bandagi remained in controversies both inside and outside the house because of her intimacy with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma.