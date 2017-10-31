BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra EXPOSED

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is keeping its audience and ardent fans entertained. As earlier in the day we told you that Gehana Vasisth made some shocking revelations about Priyank Sharma. She said that Priyank is a sexual offender and has sexual harassment case registered against him.Well, now after Priyank, Bandagi has been exposed. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma’s romance in the house has grabbed a lot of headlines. Bandagi’s boyfriend outside the house broke up with her on Instagram and after that he revealed that they were really close. He also said in an interview that they were getting married soon but after following the show regularly he broke all his ties with Bandagi,Now Bandagi’s best friend Jatin Alwadhi, has exposed Bandagi Kalra’s reality. In an interview with Tellychakkar.com, Jatin said, “I just have one question that if Dennis was such a bad guy, why was she with him for such a long time and why didn’t she leave him before? I have been friends with the two of them for such a long time.Even I felt bad as a friend. I used to be with them, and it was quite visible that they love each other.”He also said, “Of course, Bandgi has used Dennis! Once she got the show, she forgot everything. It’ll be interesting to know how she will react once she comes out. Even I don’t know how we will react.”Talking about Puneesh, Jatin said, “I don’t even want to talk about Puneesh. He is a big time playboy and a Casanova. He is just using her; I can confirm that he will not be with her for long term.”Well, what Bandagi did with Dennis Nagpal is wrong but is it just for game or she has really fallen for Puneesh?This week Bandagi Kalra has also been nominated, so let’s see if she gets saved or gets evicted!Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.