BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma try to get INTIMATE in Bathroom

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 never fails to shock us, even on the weekends. On Saturday in Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan grilled Vikas Gupta and not Shilpa Shinde to everyone’s shock. Salman Khan was not at all harsh with Shilpa. In fact he praised Shilpa that she is playing very well but comments like ‘Casting Couch’ on National TV doesn’t suit her.Well apart from that, Salman also warned Bigg Boss 11’s couple Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. Actually, ardent fans may have noticed that from last few days, Puneesh kept on asking for a kiss from Bandagi but due to cameras everywhere, both of them refrained from getting too close. But as per news, late night Puneesh and Bandagi made a plan to get cozy in the bathroom.The two sneaked out of their beds and as they were about to enter bathroom, cameras rolled towards them. Puneesh and Bandagi saw that and went back to their beds.But can you imagine that Salman Khan took notice of it and how he reacted?As per news in BOC, “Salman Khan hinted at Bandgi and Puneesh Sharma’s bathroom stint. Without taking anyone’s name, the actor casually said that contestants in the house should keep in mind that they are on national television and that there are hundreds of cameras keeping an eye on them. Their every move inside the house is being recorded.”Don’t they seem so desperate?Well, as we told you earlier that this week Sabyasachi Satpathy will get evicted.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.