BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are doing MORE than MAKING OUT

Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is aired on a national TV and is very much family show. Well, it definitely was until season 10, when contestants were aware about their limits. But situations have changed drastically in Bigg Boss 11 house.Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma’s romance in Bigg Boss house raised eyebrows when couple made out in the night. They locked lips passionately and that episode was aired on Colors.But what you will read now is nothing less than a shock!As per the source of Bollywoodlife.com, “Bandagi and Puneesh really don’t seem to care for anyone inside the house. It seems the two have been sleeping together every night and that is not all. They also indulge in lovemaking sessions on regular basis. Obviously, the channel cannot air such risque stuff. Earlier, the show would end with their cosy moments by the bed. But then it was just about kissing! If the channel wants to telecast what is happening right now, they will need to change the timing of the show even further. Moreover, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry might not allow it.”Ahem Ahem! Thank god Colors TV knows that it is a family show. Despite of Bigg Boss host Salman Khan’s warning to Puneesh and Bandagi, couple is least bothered about the national audience.This week Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are nominated, do you think people will save them?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.