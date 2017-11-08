BIGG BOSS 11: BAD NEWS for Hina Khan fans; Breaks down in Tears

: All the Colors TV show, Bigg Boss 11 contestants created a bad history in this week’s luxury budget task. Due to ‘sanchalak’ Puneesh’s carelessness, housemates lost the task and Bigg Boss 11 winning amount 50 Lakh.Now the winning amount is zero and housemates have two other contestants to be blamed for, Puneesh Sharma and Hina Khan. Well, you must be thinking that how Hina Khan?As we told you that during initial stage of task, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Akash Dadlani left the task. Captain of the house, Puneesh Sharma was ‘sanchalak’ of the house and was asked to keep an eye on the contestants who were sitting in the spacecraft.In the late night, Puneesh got careless and instead of doing the task, he went in the bedroom to spend some time with Bandagi Kalra. It was Hina then who convinced the contestants to step down from the spacecraft. So when Puneesh was back, all the contestants were back in the spaceship secretly.After Bigg Boss announced that task has been cancelled and the winning amount has been reduced to zero, Hina had a major breakdown. She was broken emotionally and was seen saying, “Shouldn’t have done this, Vikas was right, it was a mistake.”In video, she is looking at the picture of her family and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and says, “Meri vajah se 50 Lakhs chale gaye kisi winner ke, Can’t live with this guilt.” Then Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma console her.Check out this video:Do you think Hina should be given one more chance by Bigg Boss to mend her mistake?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.