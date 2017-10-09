BIGG BOSS 11: BAD NEWS for Hina Khan







: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is high on drama. The controversies and fights contestants are having are creating headlines. At first, we saw the Zubair Khan lodging FIR against Salman Khan after coming out of the house. Then, it was the entry of Padosis in the main housemates which shocked everyone.After that Vikas Gupta had a fight with Hina Khan and he ran out of the house. However, he came back after the persuasion of creative team.As we earlier told you that 6 contestants have been nominated this week. Well, with these nominations, comes a bad news for Hina Khan Fans.Actually, Hina Khan has been nominated this week. TV actress who has a large number of fans due to her Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ was perfectly OK with her name being nominated.Apart from Hina, Sapna Choudhary, Sshivani Durgah, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma have also been nominated.Hina Khan rose to fame with Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ playing the role of ‘Akshara’ for 8 years. Last year actress quit the show to take some rest. She came back on TV with Colors TV reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ and now is seen in Bigg Boss 11.So, who are you going save from evictions this week? Hina, Hiten, Sapna, Sshivani, Vikas or Puneesh?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.