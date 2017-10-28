BIGG BOSS 11: BAD NEWS! FIR against Priyank Sharma and Sapna Choudhary

: Didn’t we tell you yesterday that this week a lot is going to happen in Colors TV’s controversial show, Bigg Boss 11. Priyank’s entry definitely created a huge buzz in the house. He brought some juicy gossips with himself.But, he is once again in news. This proves that Priyank Sharma is definitely controversy’s favorite child these days. Now Priyank has started playing dirty in the game. Yesterday he brought up Arshi’s ugly past making her cry.Priyank provoked Sapna Choudhary to just say ‘Pune-Goa’ during one the fights between Arshi and Sapna.When Sapna says that, Arshi is shell shocked and is in tears. She later on clarifies it with Priyank that she is not allowed to talk about this on TV. Arshi’s controversial sex scandals in Goa and Pune that led her to legal problems.Arshi Khan who makes everyone cry, was seen crying badly on this issue.Check out this video:Now after all this, Arshi Khan’s Publicist has filed FIR against Priyank Sharma ,Sapna Choudhary and Colors TV channel.The statement of Arshi’s publicist, Flynn Remedios read, “Filing FIR/criminal complaint against Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Colors, Endemol, today under various IPC provisions concerning the dignity of a woman in legally privileged and protected cases. Colors and Endemol are accused/guilty of permitting telecast of legally privileged/protected and subjudice court matters including the right to prevent or avoid self-incrimination by accused or victim woman and using it for TRP and financial gain.”Don’t you think that Priyank shouldn’t have stooped to Arshi’s level?Let’s see if Priyank Sharma and Sapna Choudhary survive in the Bigg Boss 11 or not.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.