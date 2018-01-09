BIGG BOSS 11: Arshi Khan tells housemates to be REAL MEAN with Shilpa Shinde

: Viewers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are going to have a plate full of entertainment and drama. Evicted contestant Arshi Khan has once again entered in the house and she is all set to play a task with the contestants which will have a huge advantage at the end.According to the video, Arshi enters the house and everyone is happy to see her. Arshi then tells the contestants, “Jo task hai aap logon ko mehnat se krna padega, kyunki uska bohat bda advantage hoga or voh me doongi aapko.”Actually, as per the task every contestant will be targeted one by one and the other housemates will have to prove their meanness by destroying the personal belongings of that contestant.So first turn is of Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh decides to destroy footwear of Shilpa Shinde.Check out the sneak peak videos here:This task seems to be interesting. Also one of the contestants will be offered a particular amount and asked to leave the show.Let’s see what more twist and turns will come in the next last 5 days.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.