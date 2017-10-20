 Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan SPITS on Hina Khan, leaves everyone SHOCKED
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan SPITS on Hina Khan, leaves everyone SHOCKED

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan SPITS on Hina Khan, leaves everyone SHOCKED

Hina Khan and Arshi Khan were seen getting into a intense verbal spat. Arshi was seen spitting on Hina Khan during their fight. Hina gets really furious at Arshi claiming that latter abused her while Arshi denies.

By: || Updated: 20 Oct 2017 12:43 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan SPITS on Hina Khan, leaves everyone SHOCKED

(Hina Khan and Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss Season 11/Image- Twitter @Bigg Boss)

New Delhi: Bigg Boss certainly surprises its audience with its twists and tunrs. This Diwali has seen lot of fireworks in the Bigg Boss house. Contestants Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Jyoti Kumari are jailed in the 'Kaalkothri' stealing some Diwali sweets.

Hina Khan while making them realise their fault, Arshi who was not ready to accept her fault; starts abusing Hina.

Hina Khan and Arshi Khan were seen getting into a intense verbal spat. Arshi was seen spitting on Hina Khan during their fight. Hina gets really furious at Arshi claiming that latter abused her while Arshi denies.

Arshi even calls Hina 'badtameez aurat". Hina loses her temper and insults Arshi saying that she won’t be able to show her face to her own family after she leaves the house.

Watch the ugly fight of Hina and Arshi in this video:

 



Arshi warns Hina that she will speak something again if she continues talking and pick her shoes to throw at Hina.

Hina is shocked with Arshi’s disgusting act. She tells Arshi that she is nothing in front of her and she will soon prove Arshi’s worth to all.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Sad News: TV actress Divya Bhatnagar’s father passes away

trending now

INDIA
PM Modi exchanges Diwali sweets, pleasantries with soldiers in ...
INDIA
PM Narendra Modi addresses gathering in Kedarnath: 5 points
INDIA
Aligarh takes step to stop open defecation