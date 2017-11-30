Bigg Boos 11: ARSHI KHAN sentenced JAIL on her BIRTHDAY?



#BB11 Gharwale select Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma as the worst performers to put in the jail.

On the other hand, Hiten Tejwani being the captain gets a power to select one contestant for the Kaal Kothari punishment. He chooses Arshi Khan as she did not perform the task.



New Delhi: After the torturous luxury budget task where the contestants were pitched against each other, it is now time to decide the worst performing contestants of the task.Bigg Boss asks the contestants to mutually decide upon two names who performed poorly in the task. The selected contestants will be punished and sent to the 'Kaal Kothri' (jail) of the house. After a lot of hullabaloo, the majority of the contestants point out at Bandagi and Puneesh for the punishment. Hina and Priyank pick Arshi as she had quitted when she was threatened with a hair cut. Arshi points out at Shilpa Shinde for using garlic and damaging Akash's face . Bandagi retaliates too by saying that it was because of her that her team won the task. However Bandagi and Puneesh are selected in unison for the punishment.But they too are adamant that they will not go to the jail and it pretty much seems like their fixity cannot be undermined this time.Then who will be sent to the jail?Talks about Arshi being sent to Kaal Kothri are also abuzz. It is reported that captain Hiten Tejwani has a power to send one inefficient contestant to the jail, and he takes Arshi Khan's name.All this drama of punishment unfolds on Arshi Khan's birthday. According to sources Arshi Khan will be giving company to Bandagi and Puneesh in the jail. The love-birds will definitely be disappointed by Arshi's presence.