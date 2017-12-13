BIGG BOSS 11: Arshi Khan reveals she is PREGNANT with Hiten's child?



#BB11 BB LAB Task

Arshi REVEALS she is PREGNANT with HITEN's baby!

ARSHI will stuff two soft toys near her stomach and act as though she is PREGNANT! And she will blame Hiten for her condition pic.twitter.com/OPhuCBLS1y



— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 12, 2017

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 has upped the entertainment quotient manifold with the BB Lab Task as the luxury budget task.There is no denying that fans love watching Arshi Khan flirting with Hiten Tejwani while Hiten ignoring it. Slightest of response from Hiten's side is loved by fans .In the task , to make Hiten laugh, Arshi comes up with this hilarious trick. She stuffs two soft toys near her stomach and acts pregnant. She then blames Hiten for her condition.After much drama Shilpa asks Arshi to remove the two soft toys and then proclaims that she has been blessed with twins. She says to Hiten "Aapko judwa huwe hain".This makes Hiten along with Akash break into laughter. All four Arshi, Shilpa Hiten and Akash are seen laughing out loud at this hilarious drama.In this task , the housemates are divided into two teams viz the scientists and the robots. While the scientists have to invoke anger , sadness and laughter in the robots, the robots do not have to show any emotions. At the slightest display of emotions the robots lose.We told you how Luv and Vikas make Priyank laugh out by flaunting fake breasts. Luv also disguised as an old woman which again cracked Priyank up. Shilpa and Arshi are also successful in making them laugh.Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi win this task by eliciting 46 laughing reactions out of 60 from the opposite team.Team Hina though elicits the most number of 'angry' responses , fails to make the opposite team laugh.