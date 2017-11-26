 Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan requests 'date Hiten Tejwani' as her birthday gift
Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan requests 'date Hiten Tejwani' as her birthday gift

Arshi flirts with Hiten, asks Bigg Boss to send him on a date with her as birthday gift

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan requests 'date Hiten Tejwani' as her birthday gift

Bigg Boss Season 11/Image- Voot

Bigg Boss 11: On Day 54, Arshi Khan flirts with her co-contestant Hiten Tejwani. Arshi was seen putting special demand to Bigg Boss regarding her upcoming birthday. Not surprisingly, it involves Hiten Tejwani!

Shilpa, Arshi, Hiten and Bandgi were seen sitting in garden area while Shilpa was playing mediator between Arshi and Hiten. Arshi asks Bigg Boss to send her on a date with Hiten as her upcoming birthday gift.

Bigg Boss 11/Image- Voot Bigg Boss 11/Image- Voot

In another video clip, Vikas was seen helping Arshi how to flirt with Hiten. Arshi goes to Hiten and speaks 'Poetry' dialogues given by Vikas to impress him.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan/Image- Voot Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan/Image- Voot

Well! on many occasions Arshi's feelings for Hiten were quite evident but this time she clears it by demanding a date with him. To Which Hiten didn't reply positively. But, he apparently wasn't bothered too.

Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani/Image- Voot Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani/Image- Voot

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

