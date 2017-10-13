Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan Kissed Hiten To Win The Task

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta has already become first captain of the Bigg Boss house and 'Raja Rani Ki Kahaani' task is also won by Arshi Khan's team.
Amidst fights, romance is also taking place in the Bigg Boss house. After Puneesh Sharma-Bandgi Kalra's fake romance and Akash's flirt with Lucinda, Arshi Khan is the new contestant added to the list of lovers.
Arshi and Shilpa were made queens of the house by Padosis to do the 'Raja-Rani Ki Kahaani' task and Hiten was made King. Both the queens tried their best to woo 'King' Hiten Tejwani to win the competition.
While Shilpa chose to massage Hiten's leg, Arshi went ahead and kissed him to prove herself better queen. As a success, Hiten chose Arshi over Shilpa. Arshi wins but Hiten and shilpa gets out of the race of captaincy as Hiten fails to choose good queen.
After becoming Vikas captain of the house, most of the housemates aren't happy though.
