Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan gets TOUCHY with Hiten Tejwani

Bandgi's elimination has been heartbreaking for Puneesh Sharma. Showmakers have released the promo of tonight’s episode in which female contestants have turned into queens and male contestants will serve them as their ‘sevaks’.
Hina Khan makes Luv and Puneesh dress as ladies which creates so much fun in the house.
The most interesting part is of Arshi Khan and Hiten. Arshi gets touchy with Hiten which leaves him embarrassed. Arshi asks Hiten to take off his shirt and get into the pool with her. Hiten denies but Vikas pulls him into the pool.
Ladkiyan hai Raani aur ladkon ki hai Sevak banne ki baari! Kya hoga iss mazedaar task mein? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/dSCmLqAe0G
Well! tonight's episode is surely going to be so much fun.
