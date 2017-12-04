 Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan gets TOUCHY with Hiten Tejwani
By: || Updated: 04 Dec 2017 03:03 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss

Bigg Boss 11: Contestant Bangi Kalra got evicted in 'Weekend Ka Vaar' and the show is gearing up for interesting tasks.

Bandgi's elimination has been heartbreaking for Puneesh Sharma. Showmakers have released the promo of tonight’s episode in which female contestants have turned into queens and male contestants will serve them as their ‘sevaks’.

Hina Khan makes Luv and Puneesh dress as ladies which creates so much fun in the house.

The most interesting part is of Arshi Khan and Hiten. Arshi gets touchy with Hiten which leaves him embarrassed. Arshi asks Hiten to take off his shirt and get into the pool with her. Hiten denies but Vikas pulls him into the pool.

 



Well! tonight's episode is surely going to be so much fun.

