BIGG BOSS 11: Arshi Khan EXPOSED

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is definitely proving to be one of the most controversial seasons of all. Fights, drama and entertainment started in the Bigg Boss house started from day 1. How can the ardent fans of Bigg Boss forget massive fights of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.Just after few days of Bigg Boss 11, it was revealed that Zubair Khan lied about his identity. Now we have learned that another contestant has lied about her life and other personal details. It is none other than Arshi Khan.It all came in the news when a south Indian actress Gehana Vasisth said that Arshi lied to makers while registering for Bigg Boss 11.While talking to a publication, Gehana said, “Since I am also from Bhopal, from where Arshi Khan comes from, I can tell you that Arshi Khan is over 32 years old, but she has claimed to be only 27 years of age. She has reduced her age by over 5 years, because I happen to know her from her school days.She has also faked her educational qualifications while applying for Bigg Boss 11 and I have proof of the same. I wonder how the channel and the makers of Bigg Boss have selected such a contestant who has been faking all her life.”She further said, “Forget about having s*x with Shahid Afridi, Arshi Khan has never met him face to face or even spoken to him on the phone even once in her life time.Merely because Afridi is a gentleman and won’t stoop to Arshi Khan’s levels, she has taken complete advantage of the situation.”Well, this mean Arshi Khan lied to makers while entering the house of Bigg Boss 11. But she is providing a lot of content and entertainment so will this piece of information matter to the viewers?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.