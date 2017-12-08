 Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan CROSSES LIMITS in FIGHT with Shilpa Shinde
By: || Updated: 08 Dec 2017 11:26 AM
Bigg Boss 11/Image- Voot

Bigg Boss 11 house is incomplete without fights. Luxury Budget Task 'statue' is going on in the house where housemates get to meet with their loved ones. Arshi’s father entered in the house and the atmosphere was more funny than emotional.

Arshi says that Shilpa insulted her father by staring him in a different way and didn't respect him while other housemates atell her that Shilpa didn't do any such thing to make her father insulted. Arshi starts provoking Shilpa by her bitter words.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan/Image- Voot Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan/Image- Voot

She further goes more dirty by her words and says 'Chappal dikhaungi tujhe main' (I will show you my shoe), 'teri aukaat nahi hai mere samne' (You are nothing infront of me), 'paagal kahin aur dekh (Look somewhere else you mad)'.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde/Image- Voot Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde/Image- Voot

She also provokes Vikas and says him 'Thaali Ka Baigan' to which Vikas loses his temper and bursts his anger at him.

Arshi takes her father to garden area to ask him if she was looking good on screen. Her father says, "Your mother told me to inform you that you should try a new haircut. Try ponytail. Also, you should start calling Salman Khan, 'Salman sahaab' or 'Salman sir."

