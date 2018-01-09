 BIGG BOSS 11: Arshi Khan COMES BACK for MID WEEK EVICTION
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is back in the house but this time with a purpose.

By: || Updated: 09 Jan 2018 09:05 AM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: It is the last week of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and only 5 contestants are left in the show. After facing the tough questions from media persons, housemates will now have to fight to Top 3 position to reach finale.

As few days before we told you that housemates will face mid-week eviction and that twist is finally going to happen. Guess who is going to bring that twist? None other than ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan.

Yes! Arshi Khan is coming back in the Bigg Boss 11 house and will stay there for one day. As per sneak peak video, when Arshi enters the house, Vikas’s happiness has no bounds. Arshi brings in a new task for Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma.

Vikas reads the task, “Aaj aapko sabse zyada matlabi banker yeh yeh mukabla jeetna hai.”

Then Arshi says, “Mujhe meaness se zyada mean chahiye, mtlb awaam hil jaaye.”

In the task, Puneesh says, “Nange pair ghoomaunga finale tak main aapko.”

During the task, Vikas angrily says to Shilpa, “Psychoness kyu kr rahe ho.”

Check out the complete video here:



you are excited to see Arshi #BiggBoss11 #BB11


A post shared by BIGG BOSS 11 (@biggboss11.update) on



















Well, there are rumours that makers have already planned to evict either Puneesh Sharma or Akash Dadlani.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

