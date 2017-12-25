BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Arshi Khan breaks in tears for Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: In one of the most shocking eliminations Arshi Khan got evicted from the house of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11.Well it seems the contestant is upset about it and is missing her friend from the show. No it is not Akash Dadlani or Shilpa Shinde but Vikas Gupta who the lady Khan is missing.She posted a video where she can be seen crying so badly that she could barely speak. She says she misses her friend Vikas Gupta and that her "avaam" will now support Vikas on the show. She ends the video by saying "love you Vikas Gupta".Vikas is the only person with whom Arshi's tuning has been same throughout.Check out this video which is now doing rounds on social media.In her very first statement outside the house Arshi has told why she feels Vikas Gupta is going to be the winner of the show.For a short while her friendship with Shilpa Shinde became the talk of the town , but later it proved to be a bleak one.Stay tuned for more updates about Bigg Boss 11.