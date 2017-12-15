 BIGG BOSS 11: Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde get into an UGLY BRAWL over Captaincy
Once again the former friends are at loggerheads and this time it is for the much coveted captaincy

By: || Updated: 15 Dec 2017 02:02 PM
New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 celebrity contestant Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan at loggerheads over this week's captaincy.

Bigg Boss has asked Arshi Khan to come up with two nominations for captaincy, from among the members of winning team and the moderator, of the BB lab task. She has to decide this after having a discussion with the team members.

Clearly, Vikas, Shilpa, Luv and Arshi were on the winning side.

The four are not able to come to a common conclusion as Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde both want to be the captains.

Arshi is totally adamant on not letting Shilpa become the captain. She suggests Vikas' name and her name for it.

Shilpa is adamant on becoming the captain.

The four members fight amongst themselves but fail to decide upon one name. Then comes a moment when Arshi starts shouting and the fight gets louder.

Check the video where these former friends once again get into a fight.

 

