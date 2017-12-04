 Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani are now enemies?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani are now enemies?

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani are now enemies?

Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani were the best of buddies on the show until now.

By: || Updated: 04 Dec 2017 08:35 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani are now enemies?

Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan. Image: Twitter

New Delhi:  Apparently it's bad time for friendships inside the house of Bigg Boss 11. Earlier we told you how differences have made their way into Hina, Priyank and Luv's friendship. Now Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani are at loggerheads.

The duo has been partners in crime since long and has always had each other's back in the worst of times. When Akash had nobody it was Arshi Khan who supported him. She even parted ways from Shilpa Shinde to support Akash. She also firmly by Akash when Akash and Puneesh fought with each other.

However this friendship is going to have a sad ending it seems. In a promo Akash Dadlani seemed to be adamant at insulting Arshi Khan. He even says that Arshi thinks she is hotter than Bollywood actresses, but has she ever seen her face in the mirror.

A fuming Arshi then says she will have to teach the "bald" person a good lesson.

Check out this video where Akash and Arshi get into a spat.

 



However , this may not be the end. We repeat: changing equations is the only static thing in the house of Bigg Boss 11.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra OPENS UP about EX-BOYFRIEND Dennis Nagpal

trending now

VIDEO
Yeh Aurangzeb Raj Unko Mubaarak Ho, says PM Modi ...
VIDEO
Serial Porus’s actress Suhani Dhanki ties the knot ...
INDIA
Rahul darling of Congress, will carry forward party's great ...