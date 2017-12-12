Bigg Boss 11: All over between Hiten and Arshi?

always has twists and turns in the house. We have seen Arshi Khan's inclination towards co-contestant Hiten Tejwani but it seems all over now.Hiten who claimed to save Arshi Khan from the nominations, actually lied that he saved her; he didn't. On day 71, Hiten and Vikas were seen discussing about it while Vikas pointing out at Hiten that he should not have lied to Arshi. Vikas says If you lied, you must have told this to Arshi because she saved you from the nominations unlike you.Priyank when asks Arshi if she spoke to Hiten, she reacts, 'Who Hiten? I don't want to talk about him'.Puneesh and Shilpa also talks about Hiten; Puneesh says that Hiten's face is revealed. Shilpa says that Hiten wanted to be in good books that is why he didn't tell Arshi and agrees to what Hina Khan earlier said about Hiten that he follows Vikas to play the game.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.