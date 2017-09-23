 BIGG BOSS 11: Akshara aka Hina Khan to be part of the show
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Akshara aka Hina Khan to be part of the show

BIGG BOSS 11: Akshara aka Hina Khan to be part of the show

After Rohan Mehra, another Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star to be in Bigg Boss 11.

By: || Updated: 23 Sep 2017 01:44 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Akshara aka Hina Khan to be part of the show

TV actress Hina Khan

New Delhi: Only 7 days are left for the grand premiere of Colors TV’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss 11, which again will be hosted by Salman Khan. As the makers revealed the half face identity of two contestants and left it in fans to guess who they are. Many are saying the one is Muslim model Halima Matlub and other is You Tuber Harsh Beniwal. Well, nothing has been confirmed by makers yet.

The celeb contestants which we will see in Bigg Boss 11 are Niti Taylor, Abrar Zahoor, Cezzane Khan, Nikitin Dheer and Pearl V Puri. Well, a new and very popular TV actress is join to the show.

The speculations are on rife that TV actress Hina Khan, who is known for her role as ‘Akshara’ in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, will be seen in Bigg Boss 11. As per news in Tellychakkar.com, “"Our ears have again heard that, Hina might actually be part of the show as the makers have indeed approached her and she is getting a big paycheck for it.”



A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on










#nofilter

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on






#hinditvactressnavel#sexynavel#hotfigure#akshara#hinakhan


A post shared by actresstv9 (@actresstv9) on










#tvcuties #tvicon #akshara #naitik #yerishtakyakehlatahai ❤️

A post shared by 🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@i_am_shanaya_) on











#throwback #akshara #hinakhan😍 @realhinakhan lovelovelove

A post shared by #yrkkh#yhm#ishqbaaz (@hina_div) on




The report also revealed that Hina is not doing the fiction show she was about to do in a role of ‘Tawaiff’.

Last year too, Hina was approached for the show but she said that she will never do Bigg Boss no matter how she likes the show.

But it will be interesting to see Hina in Bigg Boss after watching her do daring stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. This time the theme of Bigg Boss 11 will be ‘Padosi’.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story First look: Star Plus' upcoming show 'Ikyawann'

trending now

VIDEO
Viral Sach: Did Honeypreet's ex-husband Vishwas Gupta apologise publicly ...
SPORTS
3-week-old Alexis shares adorable snap of mom Serena napping
VIDEO
Bhojpuri actor arrested in an alleged rape case