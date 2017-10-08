Bigg Boss 11 Akhada: Salman Khan Announces FIRST Official Fight Among Contestants In 'Sultani Akhada'

Host Salman Khan announces 'Sultani Akhada' fights which will be starting from tonight.
First official fight has been declared. Guess who is going to fight in the first official battle of 'Sultani Akhada'?
It's none other than Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary and Arshi Khan.
Whistles have been provided to all housemates who will choose the winner of fight.
Introducing #SultaniAkhada on #BB11 with a face off between #ArshiKhan & #Sapna! Who will win? Find out tonight 9pm on #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/7DhO9MtrSw
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 8, 2017
What do you think who will win the match? Are you excited for tonight's show?
