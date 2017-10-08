 Bigg Boss 11 Akhada: Salman Khan Announces FIRST Official Fight Among Contestants In 'Sultani Akhada'
Bigg Boss 11 Akhada: Salman Khan Announces FIRST Official Fight Among Contestants In 'Sultani Akhada'

Bigg Boss 11 'Akhada'/Image- Twitter @

New Delhi: Since the day 1 when Bigg Boss started, we have witnessed contestants fighting in the house and getting violent at each-other. Priyank was even called to leave the show by Salman Khan. Perhaps! It would be a chance for contestant to beat his opponent in 'Sultani Akhada'.
Host Salman Khan announces 'Sultani Akhada' fights which will be starting from tonight.

First official fight has been declared. Guess who is going to fight in the first official battle of 'Sultani Akhada'?
It's none other than Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary and Arshi Khan.
Whistles have been provided to all housemates who will choose the winner of fight.

 





What do you think who will win the match? Are you excited for tonight's show?
Stay tuned for more updates.

