Bigg Boss 11: Akash talks DIRTY about Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde?

Akash Dadlani who used to be good friends with his co-contestant Shilpa Shinde and call her his 'Motherlike', speculating things about her in the house.Akash while sitting in kitchen, seen talking about Shilpa Shinde to Arshi Khan. He says if Bandgi gets evicted from the house, Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma will have an affair.When Puneesh got to know about it, he directly approached Shilpa and cleared that he said nothing about her and Akash was back-bitching about them. This doesn't go well with both Puneesh and Shilpa. Shilpa tells Hiten as well what Akash said about her and Puneesh to which Hiten says that Akash talks anything.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.